All Arjun is setting the box office on wildfire, not just in India but also globally, with his latest release, Pushpa 2: The Rule. Directed by Sukumar, the Telugu action drama also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles. The movie emerged as the most successful Indian film of 2024, leaving behind Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's Stree 2 and Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD. As per the latest box office reports, Pushpa 2 has now crossed the USD 15 Million mark in North America, surpassing Ranbir Kapoor's 2023 hit, Animal. ‘Pushpa 2 The Rule’ Box Office Collection Day 27: Allu Arjun’s Film Set to Cross INR 1800 Crore Mark Worldwide, Aims for Aamir Khan’s ‘Dangal’ INR 2070.3 Crore Record.

Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2’ Beats Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’ in North America

As we enter 2025, Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 is setting new records at the box office. The Telugu action drama has now become the fourth highest grossing Indian film in North America by surpassing USD 15 Million. This also places the movie ahead of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 2023 actioner Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor. It has also surpassed the lifetime collections of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan (USD 15.23 Million) and Jr NTR and Ram Charan's RRR (USD 15.34 Million).

‘Pushpa 2’ Crosses USD 15 Million in North America

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PrathyangiraUS (@prathyangiraus)

The only movies ahead of the Allu Arjun starrer at the North American box office are Pathaan (USD 17.50 Million), Kaalki 2898 AD (18.55 Million) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (USD 22 Million). For the uninformed, North America has been one of the biggest markets for Telugu films over the last decade. ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Movie Review: Allu Arjun Gets God-Elevated in Sukumar’s Meandering Hero-Worship Exercise (LatestLY Exclusive).

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, Pushpa 2 also features Rao Ramesh, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari and Ajay in important roles. The movie hit the big screens on December 4, 2024.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 02, 2025 03:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).