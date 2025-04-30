Rohit Sharma, one of the best and most popular cricketers in the modern era, has turned 38 today and on this special day, the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) shared a wish for him. Born on April 30, 1987, in Nagpur, Rohit Sharma made his international debut in an ODI against Ireland in 2007 and has gone on to play 67 Tests, 273 ODIs and 159 T20Is for the India National Cricket Team, scoring 4301, 11,168 and 4231 runs respectively. Besides this, he has also won four ICC titles while captaining India in two of them (2024 T20 World Cup and the ICC Champions Trophy 2025). Rohit Sharma, among other special achievements, also holds the record of having the highest individual score in ODIs (264), a feat yet to be matched or surpassed. Rohit Sharma Birthday Special: A Look at Six Records Held By 'Hitman' As He Turns 38.

BCCI Wishes Rohit Sharma on His 38th Birthday

4️⃣9⃣9⃣ intl. matches 1️⃣9⃣7⃣0⃣0⃣ intl. runs 4️⃣9⃣ intl. hundreds 💯 ICC WT20 2007 & ICC Champions Trophy 2013 Winner 🏆 ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 & ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Winning Captain 🙌 Only cricketer to score Three ODI Double Hundreds 🫡🫡 Wishing a very Happy… pic.twitter.com/8tG9UwUIdf — BCCI (@BCCI) April 30, 2025

