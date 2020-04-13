Sai Pallavi Roped In for Ajay Bhupathi’s Film Maha Samudram?

Sai Pallavi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sai Pallavi shot to fame for her role in the Malayalam film Premam. She played the character named Malar, a college lecturer. Besides Malayalam, she has also appeared in Tamil and Telugu films. It is now heard that Sai Pallavi has been roped in for Ajay Bhupathi’s film Maha Samudram. Bhupathi made his directorial debut with RX100, which had opened to positive reviews. So is Sai Pallavi playing the lead role in Maha Samudram? Love Story: Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi are all Mushy and Romantic in this First Look Poster (View Pic).

This upcoming project has been in buzz ever since its inception. Fans are keen to know the name of the actor and the actress who would be playing the lead role. But the makers of Maha Samudram are yet to make an official announcement on the film’s star cast. But as per a report in Tollywood.Net, the makers have reportedly approached Sai Pallavi to play the lead actress in Maha Samudram, but yet she is yet to give a nod for it. Reports also suggested that Samantha Akkineni and Aditi Rao Hydari were approached to play the female lead. After Rejecting a Fairness Cream Ad Deal, Sai Pallavi Turns Down Another Offer Worth Rs 1 Crore.

Regarding the male lead, actor Sharwanand has reportedly been zeroed down for Maha Samudram. Now, if Sai Pallavi and Sharwanand are the lead actors of this project, it would mark their second outing together. They have earlier worked together in the film Padi Padi Leche Manasu that released in 2018. Besides this, it is also said that the duo would be reuniting for Kishore Tirumala’s upcoming Telugu film. Stay tuned for further updates from the world of entertainment.