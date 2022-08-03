Sita Ramam is the upcoming movie starring Mrunal Thakur, Dulquer Salmaan and Rashmika Mandanna. The film written and directed by Hanu Raghavapudi is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. Produced under the banners of Vyjayanthi Movies and Swapna Cinema, the filmmaker talking about the movie was quoted as saying, “I am confident that when they go to the cinema halls, they will love the experience of Sita Ramam,” reports Pinkvilla. Sita Ramam: Prabhas to Be the Chief Guest at Dulquer Salmaan’s Film Pre-Release Event on August 3 (Watch Video).

There’s just few days left for Sita Ramam to hit the big screens. Ahead of its theatrical release, let’s take a look at some of its key details.

Cast – Sita Ramam stars Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur in the lead, which marks the latter’s debut in Telugu Cinema. The film will also feature Rashmika Mandanna and Sumanth in key roles.

Plot – It is a romantic story with a war backdrop, tracing Ram and Sita’s romantic journey. Rashmika’s character Afreen plays a key role in Ram and Sita winning the war of love.

Watch The Trailer Of Sita Ramam Below:

Release Date – Sita Ramam is scheduled to be released on August 5 in Telugu along with dubbed the versions, Tamil and Malayalam languages.

Review – The reviews for Sita Ramam are not out yet. LatestLY will update you all as soon as the review of the film is out.

