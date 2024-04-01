Sri Divya, widely known for her works in Tamil and Telugu films, celebrates her 31st birthday today. The actress has won hearts not only onscreen, but even off screen. Known for her works in films such as Manasara, Bus Stop, Mallela Theeram Lo Sirimalle Puvvu, Bangalore Naatkal among others, the actress has captivated hearts with her natural charm on social media. Known for her effortless beauty and down-to-earth demeanour, Sri Divya has consistently impressed her followers with her relatable presence online. Shraddha Kapoor Treats Fans With New Pics, Drops Her No-Makeup Look on Insta.

From candid selfies to casual snapshots, Sri Divya effortlessly exudes grace and elegance, earning admiration for embracing her natural self. As fans shower the actress with love and well wishes on her special day, Sri Divya continues to inspire with her unfiltered portrayal of beauty in the digital realm. Check out some of the photos shared by the actress on Instagram where she put her natural look on display.

Natural Beauty

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sri Divya (@sd_sridivya)

That Lovely Smile

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sri Divya (@sd_sridivya)

Keeping It Simple

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sri Divya (@sd_sridivya)

Selfie Time

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sri Divya (@sd_sridivya)

Simply Beautiful

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sri Divya (@sd_sridivya)

Isn’t Sri Divya looking drop-dead gorgeous in these pictures? Here’s wishing the actress a very happy birthday and a fabulous year ahead!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 01, 2024 01:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).