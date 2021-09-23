Sunny starring Jayasurya in the lead role is out on Amazon Prime Video. Going by the teaser and trailer, the Malayalam film has lots of hope attached to it. The plot of the drama revolves around the actor who is lonely and has failed in his personal and professional life. This leads him to go through an emotional crisis. Helmed by Ranjith Sarkar, reviews of the flick are already out, and going by a few, seems like the movie has received a mixed response. While the actor's performance is lauded, the story is dull. Check it out. Sunny Movie Review: Jayasurya Excels As the Broken Man Caught in the Claustrophobic Solitude of COVID-19 Quarantine (LatestLY Exclusive).

The Hindu: "The conflicts or the resolution never manage to build any anticipation to pull in the viewer, who can watch it all with a sense of detachment. Despite the soaring background score at key points, the script is such that the film itself never soars above the average territory."

News18: "A few flashbacks of Sunny’s life before the quarantine may have lifted the narrative, and could have made it gripping. Instead, what we get is a plateaued story of an unhappy man. Really, nothing elevating about this. Jayasurya is disappointing as well. Cannot blame him, for the writing offers little scope." Sunny Teaser: Jayasurya Plays a Lost Musician Seeking Inspiration and Peace to Bounce Back (Watch Video).

Watch Sunny Trailer:

The Quint: "Sunny acts as a balm of relief for those who are looking for hope in these bleak times. If personal setbacks and professional failures begin to weigh you down, and you can't see the proverbial light at the end of the tunnel, just remember Dr Eerali's words of wisdom - 'This too shall pass'."

TOI: "Sunny says it’s probably more important than ever to hold on tight to our loved ones, but one will have to be patient with the film to slowly get to its point, though one might be able to relate to the slow proceedings.

Indian Express: "Sunny is shallow. Despite its subject, we don’t find any deeper meaning to write home about. Sunny’s financial or emotional problems are not unique, and neither does the film offer any new angle on these problems."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 23, 2021 03:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).