Kannada star Upendra made his comeback with the film UI. Apart from acting, the actor also directed the sci-fi dystopian action film. The movie was released in theatres on Friday (December 20) and received a positive response from the audience. The Kannada-language film clashed with Vijay Sethupathi's Viduthalai Part 2, Unni Mukundan's Marco and Bacchala Malli starring Allari Naresh. Now, let's find out how well UI performed at the box office on its opening day. ‘UI’ Movie Review: Netizens Give Mixed Reactions to Kannada Actor Upendra’s Dystopian Film.

‘UI’ Box Office Update

Kannada star Upendra's comeback film, UI, made a decent opening at the box office. According to a report by Sacnilk Entertainment, the Kannada language sci-fi dystopian action film collected INR 6.75 crore in India on its Day 1. The movie had an overall 72.44% Kannada occupancy, 38.32% occupancy in Telugu 7.39% occupancy in Tamil and 8.74% occupancy in Hindi on Friday (December 20). With a positive word-of-mouth factor, the movie is expected to perform better in the coming days. ‘Viduthalai Part 2’ Review: Critics Hail Vijay Sethupathi and Soori’s Performances in This Gripping Period Crime Thriller.

Watch the Trailer of the ‘UI’ Movie:

Apart from Upendra, the movie also stars Reeshma Nanaiah, Sadhu Kokila, Jisshu Sengupta, Murali Sharma, Indrajiit Lankesh, Nidhi Subbaiah, Om Sai Prakash and Guruprasad in key roles. UI is bankrolled by Lahari Films and Venus Entertainers and is reportedly made on a budget of INR 100 crore.

