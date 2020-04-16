Hyderabad Police Officers Request Vijay Deverakonda to Ask People to Cooperate Amid Coronavirus Lockdown (View Pics)

Vijay Deverakonda meets Hyderabad Police (Photo Credits: Facebook)

On April 14, PM Narendra Modi announced that the lockdown period in India would be extended until May 3. From the government to police force to medical workers, all have made humble request to the citizens of the country to follow the lockdown guidelines and cooperate, in order to curb the further spread of coronavirus. However, it has been noticed that there are individuals who have been breaking rules by stepping out of their homes and also not following hygiene protocols. Vijay Deverakonda, the popular actor of Tollywood, recently met the Hyderabad Police Officers and had an interaction with them over the ongoing crisis. Vijay Deverakonda’s World Famous Lover Is Now Available On Netflix!

Vijay Deverakonda has shared a series of pictures on Facebook, of his meet-and-greet with the Hyderabad Police officials and also shared few details. He has also thanked the police force for protecting the citizens amid coronavirus outbreak. He mentioned how they are patrolling the streets, providing necessary supplies and ensuring people’s safety. He mentioned in his post, “While their families worry about their safety, they are out there doing more than their duties in this fight against one of the greatest wars - Covid-19.” Vijay also highlighted the point on what the police officials requested him. He said, “They had only one request - please ask our people to co-operate with us. I promised them we would.” Salman Khan Asks Rule-Breakers to Adhere to Lockdown Guidelines and Support Authorities Battling COVID-19 (Watch Video).

Checkout The Pics Below:

Not only Vijay Deverakonda, but celebs across film industries have been constantly urging fellow citizens to ‘Stay Home, Stay Safe’ amid coronavirus outbreak. Even Bollywood actor Salman Khan shared a video message in which he requested people to take care of themselves and also safeguard their loved ones during this hour of crisis and support the authorities battling COVID-19.