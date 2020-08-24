Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda is seen chilling out with furry friends Storm and Chester in his latest post. Vijay took to Instagram, where he shared a picture of his pup Storm, along with another dog named Chester. "Chilling with these boys @thestormdeverakonda and @chester.thesamoyed," Vijay Deverakonda Posts a Hot Shirtless Pic That’s Equal Parts Cute

Vijay captioned the image, which currently has a whopping 1.7 million likes on the photo-sharing website. Last month, Vijay shared snapshots of his dog Storm with fans for the first time. Speaking about his work, Vijay's next is tentatively titled "Fighter". Color Photo: Vijay Deverakonda Releases the Teaser of Suhas and Chandini Chowdary’s Romantic Drama Based on a True Story (Watch Video)

Check Out Vijay Deverakonda's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram Chilling with these boys @thestormdeverakonda and @chester.thesamoyed. A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda) on Aug 23, 2020 at 9:24am PDT

He will also be seen alongside actress Ananya Panday in a multilingual film that will mark his Bollywood debut. The film is directed by Puri Jagannadh.

