The dream run of director Lokesh Kanakaraj's action entertainer Vikram, featuring actors Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in the lead, continues, with the film now having completed 75 days in theatres. Taking to Twitter to make the announcement, Raaj Kamal Films International, the production house of actor Kamal Haasan that produced the film, said, "Juggernaut of Indian cinema. #75DaysofVikram and counting!" The film has already blazed its way into the record books, smashing all existing box-office records in Tamil Nadu. Ponniyin Selvan: Chiyaan Vikram Dubs for the Teaser of Mani Ratnam’s Magnum Opus in Five Languages (Watch Video).

It grossed Rs 155 crore in just 17 days in the state. Overall box office collections of the film crossed the Rs 400-crore mark in June itself. Now, the film still continues to have a strong run in theatres. Interestingly, the dream run in theatres continues despite the film having been released on the OTT platform Disney + Hotstar on July 8. Chiyaan Vikram Opens Up About His Heart Attack Rumours, Praises ‘Living Legend’ AR Rahman for Scoring Music for His Film Cobra.

Vikram, which has been showered with praises from people, hasn't just impressed Indian trade circles alone, but has left even International markets awestruck as well. Written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the Kamal Haasan-Vijay Sethupathi-Fahadh Faasil-Suriya-starrer had its worldwide theatrical release on June 3.

