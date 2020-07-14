Thupparivaalan 2 is the sequel to the 2017 action thriller that was written and directed by Mysskin. Thupparivaalan had not only opened to positive reviews from fans and critics, it was also a huge success at the box office. The upcoming flick features Vishal in the lead and Prasanna in a supporting role, and they would be seen reprising their roles. But talking about Thupparivaalan 2, there has already been a huge controversy over it. Seeing the success of Thupparivaalan, it was decided that Vishal and Mysskin would reunite once again for the sequel, and in fact, the team even started shooting in London. However, things turned sour between the actor and director duo after the latter demanded more money than the already agreed budget. Mysskin Issues Letter to Vishal Film Factory over His ‘Requirement In Thupparivaalan 2 Project’; Did He Demand Rs 5 Crore as His Salary?

When Vishal refused to agree to the terms and conditions put forth by Mysskin, the latter decided to walk out of the project. And then Vishal released an official statement citing that he would be making his directorial debut with Thupparivaalan 2. The actor also released the first look poster and in the credits, his name was mentioned as the film’s director. Now according to a report in TOI, Vishal is planning to back bring Mysskin onboard as the film’s director. The report also states that Vishal thinks that Mysskin could shape Thupparivaalan 2 in a better way. However, there has been no official announcement about it yet. Actor Vishal to Make Directorial Debut with Thupparivaalan 2.

Besides directing (as per the current situation) and playing the lead in Thupparivaalan 2, Vishal is also producing it under the banner of Vishal Film Factory. The film’s music is composed by maestro Ilaiyaraaja. The makers are yet to announce the release date of this upcoming Tamil flick.

