Vishnu Vishal has made his ladylove Jwala Gutta’s birthday an extremely memorable one. It wasn’t any surprise birthday bash for the ace badminton player, but one of the biggest questions. The popular actor of Tamil Cinema surprised her with an engagement ring. Yes, Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta are a happily engaged couple and congratulatory messages are been showered for the duo by colleagues, fans and near and dear ones. Jwala Gutta and Vishnu Vishal Engaged! South Actor Announces Engagement With Indian Badminton Player on Her Birthday.
In an interview to Hyderabad Times, actor Vishnu Vishal shared, “I wanted to do something special for Jwala for her birthday and then at the spur of the moment, I thought why not surprise her by popping the question. It was something we had discussed before and last night, it just felt like the right moment. It was a spontaneous gesture and thankfully, she said yes.” That is the best surprise ever any girl can get from her beau!
Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta have been in a relationship since a couple of years now. It was after his separation from his first wife he had met Jwala and the duo started to spend time with each other. On this special occasion, let’s take a look at the adorable pictures of this lovely couple that they have shared on Insatgram in the past.
Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta have not mentioned anything about their wedding plans yet. The actor was earlier married to Rajini Natraj and got divorced in 2018; they have a son named Aryan. On the other hand, Jwala Gutta was married to Chetan Anand and the couple got divorced in 2011.
