The Indian short film Anuja has earned a nomination in the Best Short Film (Live Action) category at the 97th Academy Awards. The Oscar nominations, announced on January 23, revealed that Anuja will compete against Alien, I’m Not a Robot, The Last Ranger and A Man Who Would Not Remain Silent. Priyanka Chopra and Guneet Monga Kapoor expressed their excitement on social media as their film achieved this prestigious nod. However, filmmaker-producer-writer Vinta Nanda has raised questions about Priyanka and Guneet taking full credit as producers. In a candid Instagram post, Nanda criticised the flawed systems without naming anyone directly. 97th Academy Awards: Priyanka Chopra, Mindy Kaling and Guneet Monga Kapoor Celebrate Oscar Nomination for Short Film ‘Anuja’.

Speaking to News18 Showsha, Vinta Nanda elaborated on her concerns, stating, “The producers of Anuja are featured nowhere near Guneet Monga (Kapoor) and Priyanka Chopra (Jonas). Theirs are the first two names featured in the list of producers. I’m sure Anuja is a brilliant film much like The Elephant Whisperers. But it’s becoming a norm year after year that after a film gets made, well-recognisable names with great network suddenly come and become producers.” She further explained, “What they’re actually doing is curating and becoming part and parcel of the profits and business of the film. Technically, they aren’t the producers. They shouldn’t be going up on the stage and collecting those awards. People involved with marketing, taking the film from the producers – after it’s ready – to festivals and lobbying, get credit for the film, which they haven’t even partaken in. They should be making sure that the team that has actually produced the film takes the honour.” ‘Anuja’: Priyanka Chopra’s Executive Produced Short Film Acquired by Netflix and Oscar-Shortlisted; Actress Says, ‘Proud of This Beautiful Film’ (View Post).

Vinta Nanda’s social media post has sparked widespread discussion, with filmmaker-actor Ananth Mahadevan also weighing in, pointing fingers at ‘influential ones’ leveraging their connections to overshadow the original creators.

