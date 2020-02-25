The Voice Season 18: Priyanka Chopra Cheers For Husband Nick Jonas As He Takes Up The New Responsibility as Coach (View Pics)

Nick Jonas on The Voice 18 set (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra is all excited and happy for Nick Jonas! The actress is seen rooting for her husband through the Instagram stories as he takes up a new responsibility. The singer will be seen as a judge/coach for The Voice Season 18. He is sharing this responsibility with other coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Blake Shelton. PeeCee and NJ shared the glimpse of the same on the social media feed. The Voice Season 18: Watch Nick Jonas’ Special Performance with Fellow Coaches John Legend, Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton on the Hit Song ‘Jealous’.

Priyanka Chopra Roots For Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra's Instagram Stories (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The global icon shared the video snippet and a snap where we can see Nick on the sets of The Voice that airs on NBT. The all suited-up Jonas looks dapper and excited to be a part of this show as a mentor. Nick replaced Gwen Stefani as the new coach and this called for a performance! Hence, all the coaches along with Nick performed on the latter's song "Jealous" at the premiere. We can also see Nick pressing the buzzer in one of the stills. Check out the posts below.

Nick Jonas On The Sets of The Voice Season 18

In his chat with variety.com, the 27-year-old expressed, "I'm so excited to be a part of ‘The Voice' family. It's such an awesome group of individuals, and I can't wait to help these artists really build and hone in to find their unique voices." Nick's popularity is soaring especially after his chartbusters right after the Jonas Brother reunion. Songs like "Sucker", "Cool", "What A Man Gotta Do" etc hit the right chords with the audience. Stay tuned with us for more updates from NJ's this new stint.