The next episode of Better Call Saul Season 6 is officially titled Breaking Bad and fans are expecting the return of Bryan Cranston's Walter White and Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman for one last time! This episode of Better Call Saul which is going to be the third-to-last of the entire series will be airing on August 1 and if the iconic duo shows up then Netizens surely going to go berserk. Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 8: Bob Odenkirk’s ‘Breaking Bad’ Prequel Returns With a Masterpiece Of An Episode Say Netizens!

Check Out the Tweets Below:

Breaking Bad It Is!

#BetterCallSaul 6x11 title revealed: "#BreakingBad" written and directed by @TomSchnauz If Walf and Jesse appears in this episode Twitter will blow offf pic.twitter.com/kwdNJGuKAA — Ahamed Yaser (@yaser_ahamed_) July 28, 2022

BB Fans Excited!

The next episode of Better Call Saul is reportedly titled “Breaking Bad”. Will we finally get to see the introduction of Walter White & Jesse Pinkman or is this a clever misdirection? Can’t recall a show creating this level of excitement in the recent past. — Siddharth (@DearthOfSid) July 28, 2022

Fun Fact!

I mean Breaking Bad had an episode titled Better Call Saul, this is just poetry pic.twitter.com/wqO6RVG0W0 — Too 🌐 (@TooOftenOdd) July 27, 2022

Promo Pics!

Promo images for the upcoming episode that's aprently called "Breaking Bad" #BetterCallSaul pic.twitter.com/1DoDuPFdYE — BBCS (@BBCS0) July 27, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)