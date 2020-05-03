Beyahdh Actor Rajesh Khattar and Wife Vandana Khattar Share Son Vanraj Krishna's First Photo (View Pic)

Rajesh Khattar, Vandana Khattar and Son Vanraj Krishna (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actor Rajesh Khattar, who had terrified the wits out of us in Beyhadh, became a proud papa at 53 back in August 2019. However, the path to parenthood was excruciating for both Rajesh and Vandana. They were only able to get their son home, who they named Vanraj Krishna, on the occasion of Janmashtami, two and a half months after he was born. And after 9 months of welcoming their bundle of joy into this world, Rajesh shared baby Vanraj's first glimpse on social media, on the occasion of his twelfth wedding anniversary with Vandana. Beyhadh Actor Rajesh Khattar and Wife Vandana Sajnani Welcome Baby Boy (View Pic).

Recalling Vandana's pregnancy perils, Rajesh had in an earlier interview with TOI, revealed, "It’s a great feeling, but this journey has been anything but smooth. Many months ago, we were ecstatic when the doctor revealed that Vandana was carrying twins, but during her third month, she was diagnosed with a condition and had to be hospitalised. A few months later, it came to light that the growth of one of our babies was very slow and finally, we lost him. The situation was such that we needed to go in for immediate delivery to save the other baby. Thus, our son was born three months before he was due. Vandana’s surgery did not go smoothly and she took a long time to heal; also, our baby was put in NICU (Newborn Intensive Care Unit) and was there for two-and-a-half months. The mother and son struggled throughout the journey, and finally, our little Krishna arrived home on Janmashtami. This is the most beautiful gift bestowed on us by the Gods."

Check Out Rajesh's Adorable Post Below:

In the earlier interview, Vandana was all praises for Rajesh and the support that her husband has been "That was the toughest experience and the most difficult time of my life. I went through bouts of depression and hours of crying. My husband was my pillar of strength and he stayed with me in the hospital every single day, sleeping on the sofa. Without my husband and family’s support, I would have crumbled. Rajesh has always been a fabulous father and I really admire that about him," concluded Vandana. Well, all's well that ends well!