Shilpa Shetty inside the living area quizzes all the contestants to talk about their best and worst memories from the house. Shehnaaz says that her best memory was when her brother came and told her how popular she has become. Paras adds that his best memory was when he entered the house the first day. Mahira breaks down in tears and expresses that she will miss the show and the ghar. Shilpa then divides the housemates into three teams. Paras-Mahira, Shehnaaz-Sidharth and the trio Arti-Rashami-Asim. The team of three nails the couple yoga poses, but Shehnaaz is unable to do any pose and even turns the fitness session into a laughing time. Shilpa Shetty enters the house as a yoga instructor and makes all the housemates sweat. She starts the yoga session with kapalbhati. After Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla's fight, when the lights in the house go off, the two hugs each other on the bed and forget the clash. The same was seen between Mahira and Paras, wherein the latter calls Sharma to sleep with him on the bed. Aww, couples night indeed! Mahira Sharma is seen telling Paras that what if she gets eliminated this week? To which the lad makes her smile, but Sharma breaks into tears and says that she will miss the house and the show. Paras gets upset with Mahira as the girl spends some time talking with Asim. And when Mahira comes and approaches Chhabra the man abuses her (which gets beeped). Still, Sharma smiles as she knows that Paras was just jealous. This leads to cute banter between the lovebirds. Sidharth yells at Shehnaaz and tells her that she should be happy that Asim's game plan to separate them finally worked. After this, Sana approaches to Sid and tries to be cordial, but Shukla yells and tags her 'gandh'. Still Gill loses no hopes and tries to talk to Sidharth calmly. We wonder what's happening? As the seven contestants are prepping up for the finale week, its Arti Singh and Shehnaaz Gill who gets upset with Sidharth Shukla’s decision of not saving either of them, but Paras Chhabra. The two girls put their point but as usual, Sidharth Shukla yells and tells the two that ‘mein hu sabse ganda’. Meanwhile, Asim is having a laugh seeing Shehnaaz and Sidharth fight over saving Paras for immunity. Amidst Shehnaaz and Sidharth's conversation, Paras comes in middle and shared his input. The man makes Shehnaaz understand that she has been a flipper on the show and when she needed to, she never supported Shukla. This irks Gill. In the garden area, Shehnaaz Gill questions Sid on why he did not support her in the immunity task? To which Shukla replies sarcastically that it's his game and he used her.

It’s that time of the weekend when you sit in front of your TV sets and watch your favourite show, Bigg Boss 13. In last night’s episode, we saw how Sidharth Shukla did not save Arti Singh or Shehnaaz Gill from the jail and instead gave the immunity to Paras Chhabra. Owing to the same, tonight’s episode will see the repercussions as Arti and Sana will question Shukla’s intentions of not standing for them. Well, it’s the second last week of the show and Sidharth saving Paras and not Shehnaaz and Arti was strange and how. Bigg Boss 13: No Eviction This Week on Salman Khan’s Reality Show, Top 7 Contestants to Enter the Finale Week?