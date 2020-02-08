Bigg Boss 13: No Eviction This Week on Salman Khan’s Reality Show, Top 7 Contestants to Enter the Finale Week?

Salman Khan (Photo Credits: Voot)

Anything and everything can happen on the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 13 as now if we go by the latest buzz, there will no elimination this weekend. With this, it means that all the seven contestants (Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz, Paras Chhabra, Arti Singh, Shehnaaz Gill and Mahira Sharma) currently locked inside the house will be entering the finale week. Usually, in the final week of the show, it's only top 5 who make it, but this time seems like the makers have taken a different route. The Khabri, a trustworthy Twitter account when it comes to Bigg Boss news has claimed that there won’t be an eviction on this week's Weekend Ka Vaar. Instead, the show might witness the same either during the mid-week or else on Monday or Tuesday. Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai’s Mom on Shefali Jariwala’s Friendship With Her Daughter: ‘Aise Logon Ko Dost Nahi Bolte’.

Earlier, reports were during rounds that Mahira Sharma is the contestant to get eliminated from the show, but later Sharma's mother came forward and rubbished all the rumours. Coming back to the latest update, it says that the elimination process has been postponed for a few days. Reason: as some interesting tasks are going to happen in the ghar. Out of which one happens to be Rajat Sharma's 'Aap Ki Adalat'. Happy Rose Day 2020: It’s Time Sidharth Shukla Should ‘Peace Out’ With Rashami Desai With a Bunch of White Flowers.

Check Out The Tweet Of The Khabri Below:

Exclusive #weekendkavaar NO EVICTION All Top 7 In FINALE Week High Chances of mid Week Eviction Monday or Tuesday — The Khabri (@TheKhbri) February 7, 2020

This week's Weekend Ka Vaar is very crucial as it will see Salman Khan schooling the contestants for the last time. Also, in the last episode of BB 13, Rashami and Asim had blamed Bigg Boss for been biased towards Sidharth Shukla during a task. And so, it will be interesting to see if Salman will blast at the two for accusing the makers. Stay tuned!