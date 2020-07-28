Bigg Boss makers are already in the process of starting a new season now! Amid the COVID19 lockdown, the process of materializing Bigg Boss 14 is in the full swing, this time with extra precautions. Many names have been popping up since then as to who will join Salman Khan's popular controversial reality show. One of the names is Munmun Dutta who plays 'Babita Iyer' in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan’s Controversial Reality Show Is Going to Be a ‘Rocking’ Affair and Its Tagline Is Proof!.

These reports have been doing the rounds for a while. However, the TV beauty came out and quashed these reports for once and all. In her latest Instagram story, she confirmed that she is not going inside the house, although she loves to watch the show. In her Instagram story, she wrote, "Hello everyone, the news of me appearing in the next season of Bigg Boss is NOT true.. I enjoy watching the show but NO I am not going inside the house. Don't believe in fake pages. Thank you." Check out the screen-grab of her story here.

Munmun Dutta's Instagram Post (Photo Credits: Instagram)

There are also reports doing the rounds that BB14 will be a 'lockdown edition.' To be safe, the makers apparently chose to approach the contestants with absolutely no travel history this year, due to coronavirus scare. It is has to be seen how this season's 'social distancing' theme works out and how does the new BB house look like. Stay tuned for more updates.

