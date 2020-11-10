The controversial reality show Bigg Boss has seen many relationships blooming inside the house. However, what we see between Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan is indeed unique. The two have this love and hate relationship which sets them apart from the rest. Coming to the point, on tonight’s episode, fans will get to see the twisted nominations task. And as per the latest promo out by Colors TV, we see #PaviJaz’s bond going through another test. As per the video, it is Eijaz who can save Punia from nominations, but it is not that easy. As the man needs to destroy something very close to his heart to save the girl. Bigg Boss 14 Preview: Farah Khan Unmasks Jaan Kumar Sanu’s Real Face; Nominations Task Tests the Contestants’ Sacrificing Power (Watch Video).

In the video, we see Pavitra telling Eijaz that if he ruins his pets’ photo frames she will automatically be safe from the nominations. This shocks the lad as time and again we’ve seen him talking about his dogs and how close he is with them. However, this is a game and so we see Eijaz finally taking the harsh call and almost ready to destroy the frames. Will he do not for Pavitra? Well, it'll be interesting to see that. Bigg Boss 14: Judge Farah Khan Tags Rubina Dilaik As Mind-Blowing, Roots for #PaviJaz (Watch Video).

Check Out The Video:

Also, a point to note is that Pavitra does not pressurise Eijaz, infact we see her urging him to not destroy the frame. Well, we definitely are loving how the #PaviJaz track is going on the reality show. With this, it will also be interesting to see who all will get nominated this week? For all Bigg Boss 14 related update, stay tuned to LatestLY!

