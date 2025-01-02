Television actress Chaahat Pandey is making waves in the Bigg Boss 18 house. She grabbed attention during 'family week' when her mother confronted contestant Avinash Mishra, accusing him of misbehaving with Chaahat. She is a known face from Durga: Mata Ki Chhaaya and Nath and no doubt the audience loves her for her nature. But who is Chaahat Pandey? Are there any controversies related to her? Stay tuned as we delve deeper into her story and uncover more about the actress making headlines both inside and outside the Bigg Boss house! ‘Dimaag Se Paidal’: Eisha Singh’s Mother Clashes With Chaahat Pandey’s Maa Over Shalin Bhanot Topic on ‘Bigg Boss 18’ (Watch Video).

Who is Chaahat Pandey?

Chaahat was born in 1995 and hails from Damoh in Madhya Pradesh. She made her television debut in 2016 with the show Pavitra Bandhan and appeared in episodes of Savdhaan India. In 2017, she was cast as Radha in RadhaKrishn opposite Sumedh Mudgalkar, but Mallika Singh later replaced her due to issues with the makers. Chaahat rose to fame with her roles in Aisi Deewangi Dekhi Nahi Kahi and Hamari Bahu Silk. Later she got the lead roles in Durga: Mata Ki Chhaaya and Nath.

Meet Chaahat Pandey

Chaahat Pandey’s Foray into Politics

Besides her acting career, Chaahat Pandey ventured into politics by joining the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). In 2023, she contested the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly election from the Damoh constituency. ‘Bigg Boss 18’ Promo: Chahat Pandey Throws Bucketful of Water on Avinash Mishra; Says, ‘Mere Pair Ki Jutti Bhi Tumse Pyaar Nahi Karegi’.

Controversy Over Chaahat Pandey’s Personal Life in Bigg Boss 18

In the latest Bigg Boss 18 episode, Chaahat’s mother claimed the actress has never dated and would marry anyone her family approves. However, Avinash later told housemates that Chaahat had a boyfriend during their shoot, who frequently sent her gifts on set.

Chaahat Pandey’s Legal Troubles

Back in 2022, Chaahat Pandey and her mother were reportedly arrested for breaking into a relative’s apartment and assaulting him. Allegedly, they pressured her uncle to adopt a relative’s daughter. When he refused, they vandalised his home and issued threats, leading to their arrest and sparking widespread controversy.

