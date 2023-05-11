Bigg Boss OTT season 2 is just 18 days away! With Salman Khan coming back to wow audiences with his hosting skills, the series will stream for 6 weeks. Popular celebrities will also be appearing on the show. Bindu Madhavi Wins Bigg Boss Non-Stop; Netizens Congratulate Bigg Boss Telugu OTT Winner On Twitter.

View Bigg Boss OTT Update:

EXCLUSIVE #BiggBoss_Tak Bigg Boss OTT 02 starting from 29th May with Salman Khan as host, to stream for 6 weeks on OTT with a popular list of celebrities as contestants. Would you beleive it? Just 18 Days to Go for new season of BB OTT with our fav Salman Khan as host 🔥 — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) May 11, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)