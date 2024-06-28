The Vada Pav Girl of Delhi is one of the latest social media stars of India. Everyday many flock to her stall in Delhi's Sainik Vihar to taste the Vada Pavs, which are supposedly as delicious as ones in Mumbai. Given how she went viral for her shenanigans it is not surprising that she got a call from Bigg Boss OTT 3 on JioCinema. Now, singer Vicky Thakur who also runs an influencer branding/marketing firm has slammed Chandrika Dixit for non-payment of dues relating to her 'social media marketing'. In a no holds-barred interview, Vicky Thakur called her out saying that Chandrika Dixit went to Mumbai without paying him for his work in her promotion. Bigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Malik and Six Others Get Nominated for Eliminations.

Vicky Thakur tells us, "Some months back, her team contacted me to help them in Bigg Boss planning. They wanted media strategies to go viral. I have an influencer marketing firm. I helped her with contacts and gave ideas on brand building. A number of my associates also helped her out. Suddenly, they left for Mumbai without many any payment to me or any parties involved. I called up the mediator who organized our meeting but he did not respond. I faced embarrassment in front of those I roped in trusting the couple."

Thakur says after repeated calls and messages, they asked for his bank details. However, no payment was made to him or the others who helped them in social media marketing. Thakur further says, "Then, they sent a message saying that Chandrika is going inside. They asked for support from my team and followers. They told me to help them but did not address the payment matter. Later, I sent them a message saying that I had to paid off people, and I would take some action if they stayed mum. From Chandrika's phone I got a threatening message which told me to be careful as they would show me once I was in Delhi. Then, they quickly deleted it. It was foolish of me to not keep a screenshot. I have all videos where they asked for help in becoming viral enough to get Bigg Boss consideration. A lot of people have worked hard to make a brand out of her." 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Sana Makbul Says 'Starvation Not In My Contract' As She Threatens Legal Action Against Makers.

Thakur says people do not know how hard he worked to make Chandrika a sensation. "While people earn out of Instagram, you need to invest resources. She does not have the courtesy to pay for services. You think someone can become such a viral sensation in six months organically? There are lakhs of roadside vendors selling Vada Pav in India. There are women prettier than Chandrika selling food in stalls in the nation. She is not the sole beautiful woman selling Vada Pav," he says. Bigg Boss OTT 3: Rapper Naezy Opens Up About How Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy Led to Misconceptions About His Life (Watch Video).

He later said that none of the others went viral as they did business peacefully. "I am a singer but she has embroiled me in this stuff. I will expose all the recordings and chats. I hope they make the payment. They have ruined my goodwill and market. They are at fault, which is why the no-comments stance. They did complete planning to go viral. There are some many roadside vendors. How many of them end up in fights like this? No one wanted to remove her stall," he signs off.

