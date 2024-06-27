Bigg Boss OTT 3 is airing on JioCinema, and fans have mixed reviews. While the line-up of contestants looks good, the proceedings are not as exciting as viewers would expect them to be. It seems seven contestants have been nominated for eliminations. They include YouTuber Armaan Malik, his first wife Payal Malik, Vada Pav girl Chandrika Dixit and more. Many people want Armaan Malik out of the show. There is an outrage on social media on how someone promoting polygamy gets such a big platform. Bigg Boss OTT 3 Contestant Armaan Malik Gets Support From Urfi Javed for Participating on the Show With Two Wives; Splitsvilla Star Says ‘Polygamy Exists’.

It seems Lovekesh Kataria has also been nominated, as per some rumours. Armaan Malik has said that Lovekesh Kataria is immensely popular due to his association with Elvish Yadav terming him as a threat. Naezy is also in nominations. It seems Sai Ketan Rao is forming the actors Vs YouTubers group in the house. Some people are still upset with how Neeraj Goyat was told to leave. Bigg Boss OTT 3: Rapper Naezy Opens Up About How Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy Led to Misconceptions About His Life (Watch Video).

The Khabri posts on X about nominations

EXCLUSIVE from #TheKhabri #BiggBossOTT3 7 Contestants are Nominated this week for another ELIMINATION#ArmaanMalik is one of the nominated contestants. — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) June 26, 2024

So far, Sana Makbul Khan, Vishal Pandey, Luv Kataria, Sai Ketan Rao and Ranvir Shorey are emerging as strong contestants. The new agent is Sai Ketan Rao as the power was taken away from Sana Sultan. Fans felt that Naezy contributed lesser to the show than Neeraj Goyat and the boxer was unfairly ousted. We will get to know the final eliminated names in some time. This time, Bigg Boss OTT 3 on JioCinema is hosted by Anil Kapoor.

