Aashika Bhatia, who entered the controversial reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2 as a wildcard, will be shown the exit in the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Aashika had entered as a wildcard two weeks ago in the show along with Elvish Yadav. She was nominated alongside Manisha Rani for eviction. A tweet from BiggBoss_Tak, which has all the insights and scoop on the show, read: "BREAKING! Aashika Bhatia is evicted from the Bigg Boss OTT house." During her stay in the house, Aashika took her time to open up. However, she grew close to Elvish, Manisha and Abhishek. During last week's captaincy task, Aashika was seen losing her cool at Avinash Sachdeva and made it a point that he doesn't win the task. Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Aashika Bhatia Evicted from Salman Khan's Show.

Pooja Bhatt won the challenge and became captain. However, doing the nominations it was her decision leading to Manisha and Aashika getting nominated in the Garden Of Eden nomination task. Born in Surat, Aashika made her acting debut at the age of 9 in the 2009 show Meera. She was also seen in the show Parvarrish-Kuch Khattee Kuch Meethi. Aashika has also worked with Salman Khan in the film Prem Ratan Dhan Payo in 2015. She is also a social media influencer. Currently the show has Elvish, Abhishek, Jiya Shankar, Manisha, Jad Hadid, Bebika Dhurve, Avinash and Pooja present. However, there are reports of Pooja, daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, leaving the show doing the rounds on the Internet. Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Salman Khan Reveals What Made Him Come Back After Losing His Cool on the Show.

Another highlight of the show was when Jiya was heard telling Pooja that she does not feel safe around co-housemate Elvish Yadav after seeing his behaviour in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Jiya said that even after Pooja spoke about his wrong behaviour with him, he never came and apologise to her. However, he retorted that Jiya was spreading rumours about him. In the episode, Elvish was seen being schooled for speaking ill about Bebika Dhurve. Later in the same episode, Elvish was seen breaking down after seeing his mother on video call. Host Salman Khan said that whatever foul language he used for Bebika and Jiya was not shown to his mother.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 30, 2023 04:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).