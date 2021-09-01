Money Heist Season 5 is soon going to stream on Netflix. The Spanish heist crime drama created by Álex Pina is one of the most-awaited and anticipated shows this year. The series has successfully completed four seasons and is originally called La Casa de Papel. The show basically sees a group of thieves looting in a style one can never imagine. Fans of the OTT show have high hopes for the fifth and final season and are waiting with bated breath. FYI, Money Heist Season 5 will release in two volumes. Just in case, you want to know all things about the last season, read on. OTT Releases Of The Week: Álvaro Morte's Money Heist Season 5 on Netflix, Camila Cabello's Cinderella on Amazon Prime Video, Aparshakti Khurana's Helmet on ZEE5 and More.

Cast

Money Heist 5 cast includes Álvaro Morte as The Professor, Nimri as Seirra, Úrsula Corberó as Tokyo, Itziar Ituño as Lisbon, Pedro Alonso as Berlin, Jaime Lorente as Denver, Hovik Keuchkerian as Bogota, Esther Acebo as Stockholm, Belén Cuesta as Manila, Rodrigo de la Serna as Palermo, Enrique Arce as Arturo, and Darko Peric as Helsinki.

Plot

After the death of their own (Nairobi), the gang being shut in the Bank of Spain for over 100 hours, and the professor been captured by Sierra, they do not have a plan this time. And so, Money Heist Season 5 is where the robbery will turn into a war. #MoneyHeistSeason5: Fans Trend Funny Memes on Twitter Ahead of the Release of Úrsula Corberó, Álvaro Morte’s Netflix Series.

Watch Money Heist Season 5 Trailer:

When and Where is Money Heist Season 5 Releasing?

The first volume of the fifth and final season of Money Heist will be releasing on September 3 on Netflix. The final season will have a two-part release, with its remaining five episodes streaming three months later i.e on December 3, 2021. Reportedly, the show will premiere on the OTT platform at 12.30 PM IST, 12:00 AM PT, and 3:00 AM (ET).

Money Heist Season 5 Review

As the Spanish thriller is all set to release globally on Netflix on September 3, the reviews are not out yet. Once they are out, we will paste them here for you to read. Stay tuned!

