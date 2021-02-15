The trailer of Bombay Begums is out and will be a Netflix release on March 8. Choosing the international Women's Day for streaming can work wonders for the movie that talks about four women and their bid to become the Queens of their world. It has an eclectic cast of Pooja Bhatt, Amrita Subhash, Shahana Goswami, Plabita Borthakur with men being Rahul Bose, Vivek Gomber and others. The trailer looks quite interesting with everyone aspiring to be Queen the Pooja Bhatt way. Pooja Bhatt Reacts to Badaun Gang-Rape Case, Says ‘Is There No Place in Our Country, Especially in UP, Where a Woman Is Safe?’

Bhatt seemed to play the woman with the most power and the means to wield it too. She is bold and confident about her moves which are so refreshing. Then there's Amrita Subhash who is an absolute delight every time she comes on screen. It's even more interesting to watch Shahana Goswami in a powerful role after a while. However, Aadhya seems to be reprising her role of Lipstick Under My Burkha.

Bombay Begums is directed by Alankrita Srivastav who gave us Lipstick Under My Burkha and Dolly Kitty Aur Chamakte Sitaare. It is produced by Endemol Shine India and will start streaming on March 8.

