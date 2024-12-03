Rajan Shahi's Anupamaa is among the most loved television shows in India. However, the Star Plus show starring Rupali Ganguly in the lead role has been going through a difficult phase, as multiple actors have been seen exiting the daily soap. After Sudhanshu Pandey, Gaurav Khanna, who played Anuj Kapadia, has now bid adieu to the popular show. This news comes after Anupamaa recently underwent a 15-year leap, leading to the exit of several other actors. ‘Anupamaa’: Is Sudhanshu Pandey the Reason Behind Madalsa Sharma Aka Kavya Leaving Rupali Ganguly’s Show? Actress Breaks Her Silence (LatestLY Exclusive).

Speaking about his departure from Anupamaa, Gaurav Khanna said, Gaurav Khanna said that the makers aimed to adjust his character after the time leap; however, it did not seem to fit in. In a conversation with ETimes, the actor said, "People have been constantly asking me about my return to Anupamaa. Rajan sir had discussed the possibility of a grand re-entry for the character, and we waited two months for it to materialise. However, the story had to progress and waiting longer made no sense."

He revealed that after a point, even producer Rajan Shahi suggested he explore bigger things. He said, "For now, Anuj's chapter is closed, but I see it as a comma, not a full stop. If the story demands and my schedule allows, I'd be happy to return." He also shared that initially his character (Anuj Kapadia) was planned as a three-month cameo. However, with time, it became so pivotal that the stint lasted for more than three years. Rupali Ganguly Posts ‘Prove Nothing to Anyone’ Amid Controversial Legal Battle With Stepdaughter Esha Verma.

When asked to comment about his rumoured rift with co-star Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna said, "I don't respond to rumours. I've always focused on my craft and what happens beyond the 'action' and 'cut' is secondary."

