Dune Prophecy Episode 1 Review: According to Dune: Prophecy's Wiki page, Tabu plays the role of Sister Francesca, an important character in the series. However, the actress is absent from the first episode, despite her character being introduced earlier, portrayed by Charithra Chandran of Bridgerton Season 2 fame. This is disappointing, as we miss Tabu's unique ability to enliven any project she is in with her mere presence—even in films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. This episode, lacking energy and vibrancy, could have greatly benefited from her appearance. 'Dune - Prophecy' Teaser 2: Don't Miss Tabu's Cameo in New Promo; HBO Series Gets November Streaming Date (Watch Video).

Set over a thousand years before the birth of Paul Atreides, the protagonist of the main Dune films, we are introduced to the Sisterhood, currently led by Mother Superior Valya Harkonnen (Emily Watson). Valya is a formidable woman with enigmatic mind-control abilities who seeks greater influence over the Imperium, the galactic empire encompassing all the kingdoms. Her sister Tula (Olivia Williams) is also part of this powerful order, obediently following her elder sister's commands for now.

Watch the Trailer of 'Dune: Prophecy':

Meanwhile, on Arrakis, Emperor Javicco Corrino (played by Javicco Corrino) is preparing for the marriage of his daughter, Princess Ynez (Sarah-Sofie Boussnina), to a member of another royal family. Princess Ynez is also set to join the Sisterhood for ten years, all the while harbouring lusty feelings for Keiran Atreides (Chris Mason), the Swordmaster. Arrakis is still recovering from the aftermath of the Butlerian Jihad, a significant war where humans triumphed over AI machines. However, the sudden and mysterious reappearance of the presumed-dead Desmond Hart (Travis Fimmel) adds intrigue, especially given the macabre twist he brings to the episode’s climax.

A Still From Dune Prophecy

It might be premature to judge an entire series based on a single episode, but I must admit that Dune: Prophecy is not off to an impressive start. To be fair, the episode has the difficult task of establishing its characters, existing lore, and dynamics, but it accomplishes this through poorly edited scenes and awkward dialogue. Apart from Mother Superior and, to some extent, Hart, the other characters fail to engage. Mark Strong, in particular, seems as though he has wandered onto the wrong set and regrets his mistake. The performances, otherwise, are decent, particularly from Watson.

A Still From Dune Prophecy

The visual effects are serviceable if one avoids comparing them to the main Dune films, but the production and costume design come across as average at best. Towards the end, a disturbing scene serves as a welcome departure from the monotonous sequences and exchanges that precede it. Hopefully, the remaining episodes build on the momentum of this concluding moment, and we finally get to see Tabu's much-anticipated performance. Tabu on 'Dune: Prophecy': Said Yes Without Batting an Eyelid.

‘Dune: Prophecy’ Episode 1 Review - Final Thoughts

While Dune: Prophecy's debut episode stumbles with its cumbersome pacing and uneven character portrayal, there are glimmers of potential that hint at a more compelling narrative yet to unfold. If future episodes can harness the tension teased in the closing moments and deepen the world-building with sharper storytelling and dialogue, there may still be hope for the series to find its footing and captivate its audience. The first episode of Dune: Prophecy is streaming on Max and JioCinema (in India).

Rating: 2.5

(The opinions expressed in the above article are of the author and do not reflect the stand or position of LatestLY.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 18, 2024 12:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).