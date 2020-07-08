In an unfortunate turn of events, actor Jagannath Nivangune, along with a few other crew members, recently tested positive for COVID-19. This led to shooting for the show being halted immediately and everyone present on the sets undergoing a COVID-19 test. Luckily, the remaining crew and cast members' results have come out negative and they have been given the nod to begin shooting, as per a report in India Forums. It reads that shooting for the And TV show will resume from July 8. And TV Show Ek Mahanayak Dr BR Ambedkar Actor Jagannath Nivangune Tests Positive For COVID-19 Along With Other Crew Members.

And in another good news, actor Jagannath Nivangune has been recuperating. Ek Mahanayak Dr BR Ambedkar's lead actor Prasad Jawade told TOI, "Jagannath is an old friend of mine and as soon as I got the news I sent a message to check on him. He is currently being treated in Mumbai and doing fine." Sony TV’s Mere Sai Makers To Resume Shoot Post 3-Day Halt After Crew Member Tests Positive For COVID-19.

While the news was definitely a bummer for everyone, this has also been an eye-opener in terms of how one needs medical cover against the pandemic, that does not seem to be in the mood for leaving India anytime soon.

Echoing the same sentiment, Prasad went on to add, "It took this pandemic for all the show-runners to rethink the contracts and work approach. I feel it is high time that the entertainment industry forms a concrete structure like corporate companies where the entire team is given insurance, something like a provident fund contribution, and proper and timely payment. This field needs to be treated like an industry so that everyone that's a part of it is taken care of."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 08, 2020 08:48 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).