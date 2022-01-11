Euphoria Season 2 Review: The first season of Euphoria when it came out was a huge surprise hit. Ever since then fans have been anticipating a second season. Two years later, here we are. The second season for Euphoria has premiered and it is a bit of a mixed bag. The episode itself was more of what you would expect from the show but it feels extremely shallow. While not a complete disappointment, the second season of Euphoria is padded out in quite the way that it eventually ends up feeling like a chore to watch, but thankfully some tense scenes bring the episode back up to pace. Note, going forward we will be mentioning spoilers, so be warned. Euphoria Season 2: Zendaya Issues a Personal Note Ahead of the Show’s Release, Says ‘Watch It if You Feel Comfortable’.

So the episode starts out with us getting the backstory to Fez. It goes deep into the relationship with his grandmother and how he came about with his brother Ash. It does great in fleshing out this character and just explores how young kids are tragically affected when introduced to this life at that age. I thought it was masterfully done and helped grow this already great character.

The bulk of the episode takes place at a New Year’s party. Over here you have your character revelations and some frighteningly tense scenes that had me extremely anxious. One involved Nate and Cassie having sex in the bathroom while being interrupted by Maddy. That scene alone made the episode for me considering just how Cassie ended up getting out of the situation. This is where the episode truly shines and feels the most like what Euphoria is great at.

Watch The Trailer:

The performances here are again great. Sydney Sweeney shines as Cassie in this episode. The above mentioned sequence of her in the bathroom is one of the best in the episode and it’s her fear and feeling of anxiousness that sells the scene. Zendaya was great too as she gave another amazing performance as Rue. Overall the performances by everyone involved were great. Couldn’t spot a black sheep anywhere. I would also like to give a shout out to the cinematography in this episode. It was just top notch and it made every frame look special.

But the episode couldn't escape from the fact that it feels so shallow. There isn't enough done over here to advance the overall plot. Some parts of the episode felt extremely filler to the point it did feel like a chore to watch. For example, you have Fez's backstory, which then directly leads into a drug deal. After that, nothing much happens. You have Cassie trapped in the bathroom trying to avoid Maddy and that one sequence is sprinkled out through the episode to keep it interesting. And then at the end you have Rue and Jules rekindling while Fezco beats up Nate.

That’s the majority of what happens in the episode. It clocks in at a runtime of just over 60 minutes, but there isn’t enough plot here. 20 minutes could have been easily cut out to make the episode seem more tight and would have been more impactful. The pace was a complete disaster and I just hope going forward the episodes feel more tight.

Yay!

Fez’s Backstory

Intense Scenes

Performance of the Cast

Nay!

Pacing Issues

Shallow Episode

Final Thoughts

Overall, Euphoria returns in a way that will have some fans disappointed, but it ends on a note that will definitely want you tuning in next week. The cast again shows their amazing talents here, but a shallow story is what lets them down. Hopefully going forward this issue is rectified, because the ending did leave me wanting more.

Rating: 2.5

