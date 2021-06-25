Feels Like Ishq, an anthology of six romantic stories toplined by Radhika Madan and Amol Parashar, will drop digitally on July 23. The series also features Kajol Chug, Mihir Ahuja, Simran Jehani, Rohit Saraf, Saba Azad, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Zayn Khan, Neeraj Madhav, Tanya Maniktala and Skand Thakur. Radhika Madan Gives Fans a Reason To Beat the Heat, Shares a ‘Not in Maldives’ Pool Picture!

The stories are directed by Ruchir Arun, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, Anand Tiwari, Danish Aslam, Jaydeep Sarkar, Sachin Kundalkar and Devrath Sagar. The series is set to release on Netflix.

