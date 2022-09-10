Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin will now move towards a highpoint drama. As we all know, Vinayak has decided to take treatment under Sai. Now, Virat and Sai will finally interact when Sai will call to inform about Vinayak. The duo will come to know about each other and will get into an argument wherein Virat will angrily say that he has no relation with her an after Vinayak’s treatment, he does not want anything to do with her. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler Update: Revenge Drama up Next! Sai’s Sworn Enemy Jagtap Is Back in Star Plus’ Popular Show.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)