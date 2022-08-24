Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has become a controversial show with the recent track. Well, the drama hit a notch higher as Sai took Vinayak to Gadchiroli, the show took a leap and Pakhi is shown to have a son. She is living a happy life with Virat while Sai has become independent parenting a daughter. We also saw that Sai has become a teacher and an activist for women. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Virat Assumes Sai To Be Dead, Plans a Family Life With Pakhi in Star Plus’ Popular Show!

Pakhi’s son happens to bump into Sai and as he introduces himself as Vinayak, Sai recalls the days she spent with Virat and how they had decided to name their son after Lord Ganesha. Not only that, Pakhi’s son is shown to have some disability in walking. As Sai’s daughter introduces him to Vinayak, she tells him that she will make sure that he can walk since she is a doctor. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin New Promo: Virat and Pakhi Live Together While Sai Stays Away With Her Daughter (Watch Video).

Now, in the episodes ahead, as we all know, Savi has an obsession with Police Services, dynamics with mother and villagers. The track ahead will move on to show how Virat saves Savi from the MLA's goons. Savi is enamoured by Virat. Before Savi could take Sai to meet Virat, he has left with Vinayak. On the other hand, in the Chavan House, Pakhi is introduced as a married woman because the family is extremely concerned for Vinayak. However, there will be distance between Virat and Pakhi, despite being married.

The track will soon spice up as in Kankauli, Jagtap will be back, but this time as an alley! It will be interesting to see how this track unfolds and what new twists and turns are introduced as the episodes progress. Keep reading LatestLY for more information on your favourite television shows.

