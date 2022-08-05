Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has become a controversial show with the recent track. We already reported that there will be a function in the house and the show will progress towards the pregnancy track inspired by Bollywood movie 3 Idiots. We also reported how Pakhi will deliver her baby. After this, Pakhi will plan to keep the child and start a family ahead with Virat however, there will be a major plot twist where Sai will find out her plans. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Neil Bhatt celebrates his birthday with wife Aishwarya Sharma! (Watch Video).

She will call the police and get Pakhi arrested after claiming her complete right on the child. The Chavans will now be disappointed with Pakhi’s betrayal but at the same time, they will have mixed feelings for her. Now Pakhi will be in jail where she will take advantage of the situation and claim her right on the child. She will be seen asserting that the child needs the mother more than anyone in the world and hence the child has to be with her. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler Update: Star Plus Popular Show To Go the 3 Idiots Way; Sai To Get Pakhi Jailed!

It will be interesting to see whether Pakhi will succeed or not and whether Sai will be able to fight her back this time! How excited are you to watch the drama ahead? Let us know in the comments below!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 05, 2022 02:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).