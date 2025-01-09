The series Harlem will return for its third and final season on January 23. From creator and writer Tracy Oliver of Girls Trip fame, Harlem Season Three will follow the core four women on the precipice of change like never before. Whether it be motherhood, singlehood, sisterhood, complicated career journeys, or even more complicated families, our stylish and ambitious best girlfriends strive to finally choose themselves above all else. ‘A Man on the Inside’ Season 2 Confirmed: Ted Danson Returns As Charles in Netflix’s Comedy Hit (View Pic).

“As we prepare to say goodbye to this incredible series, we’re both grateful for the journey Tracy has taken us on and excited for our global customers to experience a final season that truly honors these characters,” said Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM Studios. “This chapter may be coming to a close, but the series will continue to resonate for years to come.”

‘Harlem Season 3’ To Release on Prime Video on Jan 23, 2025

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @harlemonprime

“I'm beyond grateful to the whole team at Amazon for giving me the chance of a lifetime to tell these four Black women's stories and shoot it in the city I love: Harlem. It's been an incredible journey, and I'm honored to see the impact it's made in the culture, as well as the impact it's had on all of us who've been blessed to work on it.” said Tracy Oliver, creator, writer and Executive Producer for Harlem. “A huge thank you to everyone who's watched the show. I'm excited to finally share our best season yet.” Jonathan Majors Announces Engagement With Meagan Good at EBONY Power 100 Gala Amid Legal Drama.

Harlem first premiered on Amazon Prime Video on December 3, 2021. In February 2022, the series was renewed for a second season, which premiered on February 3, 2023. The show earned nominations at the Black Reel Awards and NAACP Image Awards, both for direction and cast of actors. It followed four girlfriends who met while attending New York University and are now in their thirties, living in Harlem, as they try to balance love, life, and their careers as working professionals.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 09, 2025 07:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).