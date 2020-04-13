Kapil Sharma is 'Unaware' About Shooting New Episodes of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' From his Home

Kapil Sharma (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Recently there were reports of Kapil Sharma planning to shoot the new episodes of his comedy show from home amid coronavirus lockdown. Considering many popular late-night talk show hosts like Jimmy Fallon in the west are adopting this idea to keep the content rolling, there were stories about how Sharma is willing to shoot new episodes from his home without a live audience. However, when a news portal got in touch with the comedian to give an update on The Kapil Sharma Show and if he's indeed planning to start shooting new episodes, the comedian reacted saying he's unaware of any such development. The Kapil Sharma Show to Return With New Episodes Amid Lockdown as the Host Will Shoot From Home.

"I don't have any information about this. I also read in some news," he said when asked if he's planning to shoot new episodes from his residence. The earlier report also suggested how the show was undergoing a format change to help the comedian start shooting without any live audiences. But with Sharma's denial, seems like the report was a mere rumour. Kapil Sharma Birthday Special: From a Rejected Comedian to a Forbes Entrant, Here’s a Peek Into His Interesting Life!

The channels meanwhile are running the re-runs of their older shows to keep their audiences entertained. While Doordarshan has started the re-telecast of its iconic shows like Ramayan and Mahabharat, Star Bharat has started re-runs of Khichdi and Sarabhai v/s Sarabhai.