The Kapil Sharma Show to Return With New Episodes Amid Lockdown as the Host Will Shoot From Home

Kapil Sharma (Photo Credits: YouTube)

The fans have been deprived of new episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show. Owing to the lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic, production of new episodes has been stopped. But here is some good news. The show will soon resume with brand new episodes, thanks to technology. As per reports, host Kapil Sharma will be shooting for the show from the comfort of his home. We wonder how the guests will be roped in for the same. You can't expect everyone to set up a camera, right? But we are excited for whatever is in store. Sunil Grover Shares An 'Emotional' Dilwale Episode Clip From Comedy Nights With Kapil, Wishes Kapil Sharma On His Birthday (Watch Video).

Kapil won't be the only celeb to be working from home in the time of the pandemic. Bharti Singh and her husband were roped in for a show called Hum, Tum Aur Quarantine by Colors. The show is shot by the couple at their home. Kapil Sharma Treats Fans With Cute Pictures of Daughter Anayra on Navrati’s Eighth Day, Ashtami!

Check Out The Promo Of Bharti's Show Here:

TV channels have run out of fresh content to air during the lockdown. Many have resorted to airing the old episodes of their old shows. Karan Singh Grover and Subrhi Jyot's Qubool Hai has returned to the TV. Ramayan, Mahabharat, Shaktimaan, The Jungle Book have returned to Doordarshan.