Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's ex girlfriend, actress Ankita Lokhande has been vocal about the case. Recently, she once again went public with a letter addressing the haters and trolls, who slammed her. She also wrote against Sushant's girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty who is currently in the judicial custody. Rhea found support in actress Shibani Dandekar, as she slammed Ankita Lokhande's open letter. Now, Karanvir Bohra has come out in support for the Pavitra Rishta actress. Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Bombay HC Is Surprised At No State Control Over Electronic Media, Calls NBA Toothless.

In his tweet supporting Ankita, KV wrote, "I've known u back when u & Sushant were together, @anky1912 I've seen how loving & responsible u were with him.If things didn't work out,they didn't work out, but it's sad 2c individuals taking personal jibes without knowing you and him. #istandwithyou #AnkitaLokhande."

Karanvir Bohra's Tweet:

I've known u back when u & Sushant were together, @anky1912 I've seen how loving & responsible u were with him.If things didn't work out,they didn't work out, but it's sad 2c individuals taking personal jibes without knowing you and him. #istandwithyou #AnkitaLokhande https://t.co/vq2yZis3Ia — Karanvir Bohra (@KVBohra) September 10, 2020

Shibani, in her Instagram story earlier expressed, "She obviously wants her two seconds of fame and has got it by targeting Rhea and playing a major role in this witch-hunt! Rather than recognising this system of patriarchy, women like Ankita have jumped on the bandwagon and used it to advance their own agenda destroying centuries of work." On the other hand, a few Bollywood celebs have come out in support of Rhea in the case.

