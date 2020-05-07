Keh Gayi Sorry First Look Out: Shehnaaz Gill and Jassie Gill's Unspoken Chemistry Looks Heartwarming (View Pic)

Keh Gayi Poster, Shehnaaz Gill, Jassie Gill (Photo Credits: Insta)

It was a while back when we had reported that Shehnaaz Gill and Jassie Gill will be collaborating for a song which is going to be a soulful one. And now, the fans of the two can rejoice as the news was cent percent true. Why do we say this? As the first look poster of Shehnaaz and Jassie's new single has now been dropped online. The Bigg Boss 13 fame took to her Instagram and shared the poster of her new song with singer-actor, Jassie. The melody is titled as Keh Gai Sorry. Going by the name of the single it sounds more like a heartbreak number. Shehnaaz Gill and Jassie Gill to Collaborate for a Soulful Music Video, Teaser to Drop Soon!

Sana took to Insta and teased fans with the look of the two leads from the music video. "So guys here is the poster of new upcoming song #kehgayisorry HOPE u will love it with," she captioned the poster. Also, a closer look at the photo and we see love in Jassie's eyes and feeling of sorry in Shehnaaz's eyes. There unspoke chemistry is driving us crazy. Also, we laud the makers for treating fans with the poster amid lockdown, as what a better surprise than this. Bhula Dunga Music Video Out: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's Chemistry Is Electrifying, Song Showcases SidNaaz Moments and We Love It (Watch Video).

Check Out The Poster Of Keh Gayi Sorry Shared By Shehnaaz Gill Below:

Shehnaaz was last seen in a music video with Bigg Boss 13's winner Sidharth Shukla and next, she will be seen with Jassie. Well, the girl is surely going places and how. Also, from the time the first look poster was out, fans of Shehnaaz cannot keep calm. Now, we wait for the song teaser to drop mostly by next week.

Earlier a source had revealed some deets to TOI about Keh Gayi Sorry and said, “Like ‘Bhula Dunga’, which is a soulful melody, this one, too, will be a heartbreak number, but with Punjabi tadka. A teaser is expected to be out early next week for which the actors have shot their respective portions separately from their homes. The actor plans to shoot a proper video once the lockdown is lifted." Stay tuned!