Kumkum Bhagya February 12, 2020 Written Update Full Episode: Sarita Fakes Anger to Make Prachi and Ranbir Realise Their Feelings for Each Other

A still from Kumkum Bhagya (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In yesterday’s episode of Kumkum Bhagya, Aaliya convinces Rhea to go with Abhi to Maya’s house. She asks Rhea to distract Abhi from questioning Maya. Abhi finds Rhea’s car outside Maya’s house and questions her about it. Rhea promises to tell the truth. But she lies to Abhi saying that she took money from Aaliya to pay Maya money to take back the case against Ranbir. Ranbir and Prachi get wet in the rain while he is dropping her back home. Sarita sees Prachi in Ranbir’s arms and gets angry. She asks Ranbir to leave immediately. Kumkum Bhagya February 11, 2020 Written Update Full Episode: Ranbir Gifts Prachi a Heart-Shape Balloon, While Rhea Confesses the Reason Why She Took Money From Aaliya.

In tonight’s episode we see Sarita scolding Ranbir. Shahana asks Ranbir to leave from there as Sarita might insult him. Prachi tries to explain to Sarita that there was nothing happening between her and Ranbir but Sarita gets very furious. Sarita does it as she wants to find out whether Prachi has feelings for Ranbir.

On the other hand, Rhea comes to Aaliya and tells that Abhi (Shabir Ahluwalia) is being suspicious about her actions. Aaliya asks Rhea not to pretend that she is wrong unless and until it is proved. In the meantime, Sarita locks Prachi in the room and keeps provoking Prachi to make her accept that she has feelings for Ranbir. But Prachi gets very irritated with it.

Meanwhile, Ranbir reaches home. Vikram finds him completely wet in the rain. So he asks Ranbir to get his clothes changed. Ranbir finds that Vikram is also feeling cold. Vikram shares that he also got wet as a truck passed by and the water in a pothole got spilled over on him. He asks Ranbir about his reason for getting wet. Ranbir also gives a fake reason for getting wet and hides that he enjoyed the rain with Prachi.

Pragya (Sriti Jha) comes home. Shahana and Sarita tell her about the incident that happened between Ranbir and Prachi. Pragya makes Prachi understand that Sarita cares for her so she was scolding Prachi. Later on Abhi and Pragya notice the rain pouring outside the window of their respective rooms. Both of them reminisce about the moments they have spent together in the rain. Both of them try calling each other at the same time so they get the lines busy which makes them upset. Kumkum Bhagya February 10, 2020 Written Update Full Episode: Prachi Fails to Produce Evidence Against Maya Before Ranbir's Family, A Guilty Rhea Confesses Her Crime to Aaliya.

Rhea keeps brooding about Ranbir as she has feelings for him. In the meantime, Ranbir and Prachi feel guilty for each other because of the issue created by Sarita. They think of calling each other. By then Prachi calls Ranbir. Ranbir confirms that everything is fine at her home. He finds that Ranbir knows him very well. Ranbir tries to tell Prachi that he has feelings for her but later he disconnects the call as he fears that he might reveal everything to Prachi.

In the precap, Vikram tells Abhi to gift his wife an expensive gift for Valentine’s Day. Abhi tells his wife just wants his love and nothing else.