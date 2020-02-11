Kumkum Bhagya February 11, 2020 Written Update Full Episode: Ranbir Gifts Prachi a Heart-Shape Balloon, While Rhea Confesses the Reason Why She Took Money From Aaliya

A still from Kumkum Bhagya (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In yesterday’s episode of Kumkum Bhagya, Ranbir comes home and finds Prachi there. He tells everyone that Prachi has been supporting him completely and she even has proof of his innocence. When Ranbir plays the video on Prachi’s phone, his family is shocked because it says she still supports Maya. Rhea tells Aaliya that she changed the video during Prachi’s accident. Prachi is upset that she failed to save Ranbir. Abhi is sure that Maya is involved with Prachi’s accident. Kumkum Bhagya February 10, 2020 Written Update Full Episode: Prachi Fails to Produce Evidence Against Maya Before Ranbir's Family, A Guilty Rhea Confesses Her Crime to Aaliya.

In tonight’s episode we see Rhea tells Aaliya that the plan is ruined now because of Abhi (Shabir Ahluwalia) will find out the truth. Aaliya tells Rhea to pull herself together and go to Maya’s house to distract Abhi. Rhea calls Abhi and asks him to wait because she wants to go with him to Maya’s house. Abhi thinks Rhea is doing this to prove Ranbir is innocent.

Prachi and Ranbir is driving when a heart-shaped balloon enters through the window and comes on Prachi’s hands. Ranbir tells Prachi to keep the balloon but she insists on giving it back. Ranbir buys the balloons so that Prachi can keep it with her. Prachi asks Ranbir if he has given a heart-shaped balloon to anyone else. He says that he hasn’t and Prachi says she hasn’t received a heart-shaped balloon from anyone else either.

Abhi reaches Maya’s house but she doesn’t open the door. Maya has been warned by Rhea to not open the door. Abhi comes back with Rhea and notices her car outside Maya’s building and asks how her car is parked there. Rhea cries and tells Abhi that she will reveal the whole truth. Abhi asks Rhea to trust him even if she is saying something against Aaliya. Kumkum Bhagya February 6, 2020 Written Update Full Episode: Abhi Gets Suspicious When He Sees Aaliya Giving Money to Rhea.

When Abhi demands to know the truth, Rhea says that she took the money from Aaliya to pay Maya to take back the case against Ranbir. While dropping Prachi home in his car, Ranbir and Prachi get wet in the rain. Sarita sees Prachi falling in Ranbir’s arms and takes her home. Sarita asks Ranbir to go back home or she will call his parents.