Kumkum Bhagya February 6, 2020 Written Update Full Episode: Abhi Gets Suspicious When He Sees Aaliya Giving Money to Rhea

Kumkum Bhagya still (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In yesterday’s episode of Kumkum Bhagya, Prachi overhears Saloni promising to get revenge on Maya. Seeing Prachi nearby, Rhea takes her away from there. Prachi finds an excuse to meet Saloni again. She asks her to join hands in helping to take revenge on Maya. Prachi asks Saloni to accuse Ranbir of molesting her at the same time, the same place as Maya but in a different room. Prachi then tells Maya that Saloni is accusing Ranbir of rape at the same time as she did. Maya thinks Saloni is making false accusations only to get revenge on her. Ranbir is against Prachi’s idea at first. Prachi explains that this plan will prove that Maya is lying because Rnabir cannot molest two people in different places he agrees with her plan. Kumkum Bhagya February 4, 2020, Written Update Full Episode: Prachi Confesses to Ranbir That She Trusts Him, Rhea Feels She’s the Reason Behind His Upbeat Mood.

In tonight’s episode, we see Rhea hears Maya’s problem and realizes that it puts her whole plan in trouble. Rhea goes home and meets Aaliya. She tells her how Maya’s enemy Saloni is ruining the plan. Aaliya hears the whole story and is confused about how Ranbir can molest two different people in different places at the same time. She decides to pay Saloni money to stop her from putting a case on Ranbir.

Meanwhile, Ranbir returns home and Abhi (Shabir Ahluwalia) notices that Ranbir looks happy. Ranbir thinks he should tell him about Prachi, but remembers the promise he made to Prachi. He promises to tell Abhi about it later. Prachi makes dal for everyone at home and Pragya (Sriti Jha) sends a photo of it to Ranbir because it is the first time Prachi made something.

Abhi goes outside his house and finds Aaliya giving Rhea money to hide in a car. He asks them what is going on. Aaliya says she is giving Rhea money to do the interior decoration of her room. Abhi pretends like he accepts their response, but when he gets inside his car he is sure that Aaliya and Rhea are hiding something from him.

Ranbir and Prachi decide to drive to Maya’s house and spy on her. While they are driving, Prachi sees Rhea driving in the opposite direction. Prachi hides before Rhea can see her. Ranbir pretends like no one is in his car and Rhea drives away. Prachi decides to keep an eye on Maya to find out what is her next plan.

In the precap, Prachi tells Ranbir that she saw someone’s shoes. She asks him to take the person’s picture. Maya sees Prachi. Rhea hides but something falls down.