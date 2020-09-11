Kararnvir Bohra had started a mental health awareness initiative. But, it has not exactly taken off smoothly. The actor tweeted how his friend Kushal Punjabi's death prompted him to do the task. But, unfortunately, the actor, or maybe his social media team, tagged Kushal Tandon instead, who is very much alive. Tandon responded to Karanvir's tweet say that he's alive. He also cracked a joke that Karanvir should drink less now that he has a baby on the way. Karanvir was apologetic, obviously. Karanvir Bohra On Teejay Sidhu's Pregnancy: 'We Don’t Know If It Will Be a Boy or a Girl But Whatever God Blesses Us With, We Will Be Happy'.

Karanvir did tweet: "Sorry, not Kushal Tandon but Kushal Punjabi, typo,". But not before it was too late. It is a very tricky mistake. We are not exactly sure if it should be joked about. Kushal Punjabi died by suicide in December 2019. His suicide note read that no one should be held responsible for his death. Kushal Punjabi Passes Away: From Shweta Shetty’s Deewane to Amitabh Bachchan’s Oye Bubbly, 5 Popular Music Videos That Featured the Late Actor.

Check Out Kushal Tandon's Tweet Here:

main zinda hoon I am not dead 🙃 https://t.co/F4fM5K76PJ — KUSHAL TANDON (@KushalT2803) September 10, 2020

Kushal Also Asked Karanvior To Not Drink Much

Don’t drink more u have a baby 👶 comming on ur way 🤪 https://t.co/F4fM5K76PJ — KUSHAL TANDON (@KushalT2803) September 10, 2020

Karanvir Replied

Sorry sorry bro, it was a typo...I love you too and you know that 🤗🤗🤗 That @nikitindheer is the chingari, I'm sure he sent it to you 😤 https://t.co/490goYvabR — Karanvir Bohra (@KVBohra) September 10, 2020

Karanvir has started Kushal Mangal series to spread awareness. In an interview with Pinkvilla, he said, "After having experienced the loss of my good friend Kushal Punjabi, I realized that such issues of the mind like depression and anxiety due to which such drastic steps like suicide are taken need to be openly addressed, accepted and worked on."

