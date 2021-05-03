Veteran lyricist Gulzar and singer Sukhwinder Singh have created the title track of the upcoming comedy cartoon show 'Lambu-G Tingu-G', along with composer Simaab Sen. "The ‘Lambu-G Tingu-G' title track is unique and fun, and it aptly describes the characters. Gulzar sa'ab has created the catchiest lyrics and it was delightful to create funky beats to go with them. Payal Dev’s Song ‘Dil De Diya’ From Radhe Is Out, Singer Says ‘I Always Wanted To Sing for Superstar Salman Khan’.

Of course, Sukhwinder's voice has brought alive the vivacity of it. I'm excited to treat young fans to this tune, and hope that it receives much love," said Sen. Sukhwinder added: "I enjoyed recording the title song of 'Lambu-G Tingu-G', especially because of the unique lyrics by Gulzar sa'ab. Suhas, the director has come up with a complete entertainment package in this show."

The story of the show revolves around two cartoon characters and their friendship. It airs from May 3 on POGO channel.

