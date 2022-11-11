Mukhbir The Story Of A Spy review: Espionage thrillers aren't new in the OTT space. We endured a lot of subpar series in the same genre with enhanced presentations like Crackdown and the likes of them all. But then there are good ones too like Special Ops, The Family Man and more. I am glad that Mukhbir The Story Of A Spy falls in the latter category. Mukhbir – The Story of a Spy Trailer: Adil Hussain, Zain Khan Durrani, Prakash Raj’s Spy-Thriller Series to Premiere on ZEE5 on November 11 (Watch Video).

The story revolves largely around Kamran (Zain Khan Durrani), a con man who is recruited by the intelligence wing to serve as a spy in Pakistan. He is now Harfan living with a family across the border while also providing crucial intel back to India. He has been mentored and trained by Senior Agent SKS Moorthy (Prakash Raj) who wants to 'win without a war.' His superior Intelligence Lead Ramkishore Negi (Adil Hussain) doesn't completely trust his measures but has faith in him. As Harfan digs deeper, he commits certain crimes that leave him devastated and destroyed. But all for India!

Perhaps for the fact that the series is based on a book named 'Mission To Pakistan', Mukhbir never resorts to unwarranted enemy-bashing. It rather focuses on the challenges of being a spy, supporting a spy and still trying to be humane during pressing circumstances. Mukhbir instantly reminds you of Alia Bhatt starrer Raazi although it keeps the tonality minimal and focused. Devoid of farcical gallant sequences or lavish visual extravaganza, Mukhbir is able to be more intense and engaging.

The subdued execution without ear-splitting BGM and nuanced dialogue delivery is a winner here. The pace is slow but it works perfectly with the theme. It explores the vulnerabilities of the characters and doesn't shy away from presenting a Pakistani dissenter who criticises the country's obsession with war at a time when they need to address poverty as a new country. And that's not one-sided either. Vijay Kashyap who plays former Prime Minister Laal Bahadur Shastri often mentions how after the Sino-India war, the country can't afford another combat. The ghazal "Hum se toh behtar hai" by Ronkini Gupta will steal your heart. It's so calming and beautiful!

While the series doesn't give you too many reasons to complain, I feel, there should have been more moments on India's economic conditions at that time. It's more of a lip service here. For a generation like ours which hasn't felt the challenges of a newly independent nation with hostile neighbours and wars looming at large, it was imperative to dwell on that a bit more. The oft-seen sequences hurt a bit too as every Pakistani member of their military is shown corrupt and evil. The hate Indians feel for our neighbour is wildly popular, it doesn't need more assertion.

Watch the trailer of Mukhbir The Story Of A Spy

Durrani as a fresh face works well for the story. But it's the characters supporting his mission that uplift the series. The ever-dependable Adil Hussain brings in just the right kind of finesse and intellect needed for an intelligence lead, Prakash Raj in positive roles always leaves me awestruck. Everyone else is just perfect in their characters and makes this series special. Prakash Raj Hits out at BJP for Fielding Candidates with 'no Wisdom'.

Yay!

- Performances

-nuanced execution

-no pointless jingoism

Nay!

-fewer sequences on India's condition post the Sino-India war

Final Thoughts

Mukhbir The Story Of A Spy manages to keep you engaged throughout its eight episodes and that I feel is a win in itself as these days, where hardly any content manages to capture our attention completely. Mukhbir The Story of Spy streams on Zee5.

Rating: 3.5

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 11, 2022 02:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).