The Narcotics Control Bureau has approached a special NDPS court and filed a petition requesting a cancellation of comedian Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa's bail in the drugs case probe. Bharti and Haarsh came under the radar of the NCB when a dealer named them. Their house and office space were raided and 86.5 gms of ganja was recovered, along with cash amounting upto Rs 1.49 lakhs was recovered. Bharti Singh Arrested By NCB For Consumption of Drugs, Haarsh Limbachiyaa Being Examined: Reports.

They were summoned for questioning, post which they accepted to consuming drugs and were arrested on November 21. However, the two secured bail on November 23 after the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court at Esplanade ruled in their favour after furnishing a bail bond of Rs 15,000 each. Bharti Singh and Husband Harsh Limbachiyaa Granted Bail In The Drug Related Probe.

Now, not only has the NCB asked the NDPS court to cancel Haarsh and Bharti's bail, but also to allow custodial interrogation of the couple. The court has also issued a notice to the couple on December 1 and the matter will be heard next week.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 02, 2020 04:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).