Nitesh Pandey, aged 51, was a popular television and film actor. He suffered a cardiac arrest on May 23. Nitesh was known for his roles in the TV shows Manzilein Apani Apani, Justajoo, Anupamaa and more. He has even acted in the films Om Shanti Om and Khosla Ka Ghosla. Vaibhavi Upadhyaya Dies in Car Accident; Actress Was Best Known for Her Role in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.

Nitesh Pandey Dies At 51

