Ankita Lokhande, Shaheer Sheikh's Pavitra Rishta 2 is taking the story of Manav and Archana ahead and the new season is coming to ZEE5 on January 28 as we take a look at interesting OTT releases of the week. Simon Pegg’s The Ice Age Adventures Of Buck Wild is also releasing on Disney+ Hotstar on Jan 28 and Ice Age fans finally have something to rejoice. Talking about the Netflix releases there are five releases lined up including Snowpiercer Season 3, Italian show Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery, Korean series All of us are Dead, Angry Birds - Summer Madness and The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window. My Girlfriend Is Alien Season 2 Release Date Is Announced? Pics of Thassapak Hsu and Wan Peng as Fang Leng and Chai Xiaoqi Go Viral As Filming Wraps.

On the other hand, four shows are dropping on Disney+ Hotstar including Promised Land, Gilded Age, Hit Monkey and Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness. Let's take a quick look at the movies and series lined up for release. Saani Kaayidham: Selvaraghavan and Keerthy Suresh’s Film To Opt for a Direct OTT Release on Amazon Prime Video – Reports.

OTT Releases Of The Week

OTT Series / TV Shows Lined Up For Release

Netflix

1. Snowpiercer S3: January 25, 2022

2. Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery: January 27, 2022 | Italian

3. All of us are Dead: January 28, 2022 | Korean

4. Angry Birds - Summer Madness: January 28, 2022

5. The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window: January 28, 2022

*Disney+ Hotstar*

1. Promised Land: January 25, 2022

2. Gilded Age: January 25, 2022

3. Hit Monkey: January 26, 2022

4. Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness: January 28, 2022

*ZEE5*

1. Multi: January 26, 2022 | Bengali

2. Pavitra Rishta S2: January 28, 2022

Movies Releasing This Week

Netflix

1. Three Songs of Benazir: January 24, 2022 | Pushto

2. Home Team: January 28, 2022

3. Kapil Sharma - I'm Not Done Yet: January 28, 2022 | Stand-up Comedy

Disney+ Hotstar

1. #Bro Daddy: January 26, 2022 | Malayalam

2. The Ice Age - Adventures of Buck Wild: January 28, 2022

EROS Now

1. Barun Rai & The House on the Cliff: January 28, 2022

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 23, 2022 03:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).