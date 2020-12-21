December 2020 is almost ten days away from ending as we welcome the new year with open arms. Some interesting releases are lined up on OTT Platforms like Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix and Amazon Prime to make your festive season worth it. George Clooney’s Apocalypse drama The Midnight Sky is coming to Netflix on December 23 and fans can enjoy the sci-fi film is set in 2049 around the Arctic Circle which sounds a perfect immersive background to catch up this Christmas. Next big release on the cards is Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan's Coolie No 1 that premieres on Amazon Prime this Christmas. The comedy-drama is directed by David Dhawan and is a remake of his 1995 film of the same name that featured Govinda. The Midnight Sky Writer Reveals How George Clooney’s Sci-Fi Film ‘Felt So Similar’ to COVID-19 Crisis

Disney+ Hotstar special Criminal Justice Season 2 is a riveting courtroom drama which marks the return of Pankaj Tripathi as lawyer Madhav Mishra who fights the case for Anuradha Chandra (Kirti Kulhari) who is accused of her husband’s murder. Catch up the super gripping show from December 25 onwards only on Disney+ Hotstar. Another release on the streaming platform this Christmas include Pixar's animated movie Soul which has the voices of Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey in the lead. Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap's AK vs AK is also scheduled for December 24 on Netflix and the festive season of Christmas couldn't be better with viewers getting so much of option. Let's take a look at all the ott releases of the week. Coolie No 1: Here’s An Update On Varun Dhawan – Sara Ali Khan’s Film’s Theatrical Release In India And Overseas

Web Shows Releasing This Week

Netflix

1. Bridgerton: December 25, 2020

Disney+ Hotstar

1. Soul: December 25, 2020

2. Criminal Justice Season 2: December 25, 2020

Sony LIV

1. Sandwiched Forever: December 25, 2020

ZEE5 | ALT BALAJI

1. Shoot Out At Alair: December 25, 2020 | Telugu

2. Bang Bang: December 25, 2020 | Tentative Release

Hoichoi

1. Charitraheen Season 3: December 25, 2020 | Bengali

ADDA Times

1. Feluda Perot: December 25, 2020 | Bengali

MX Player

1, The Missing Stone: December 25, 2020

Movies Releasing This Week

Amazon PRIME

1. Coolie No 1: December 25, 2020

2. Sylvie's Love: December 25, 2020

ZEE5

1. Oru Pakka Kathai: December 25, 2020 | Tamil

Netflix

1. Death to 2020: December 27, 2020

2. The Midnight Sky: December 23, 2020

3. Your Name Engraved Herein: December 23, 2020

4. AK vs AK: December 24, 2020

5. Grandma's Last Wishes: December 25, 2020 | Spanish

Aha Video

1. Vyuham: December 25, 2020 | Telugu

